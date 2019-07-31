Joshua Copeland of Guysville pleaded innocent Wednesday in Athens County Common Pleas Court to 10 child pornography-related charges and one count of having a weapon while under disability.
The Messenger previously reported that Copeland, 37, was indicted by an Athens County grand jury July 18 on seven counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material and three counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor. The weapon charge relates to a 2003 arson conviction, which meant Copeland could not legally own the gun allegedly found during a search done of his Route 329 home as part of the child pornography investigation, prosecutors have said.
Judge Patrick Lang set an initial trial date of Oct. 1.
Public Defender Herman Carson requested that Copeland be released on an unsecured signature bond, meaning he would not have to post money to gain his release but could owe it if he violates terms of his release. Carson told the court that Copeland is a lifelong resident of the area.
The attorney also said that after Copeland was charged with the arson he never failed to appear in court, was later granted judicial release from prison, successfully completed the Southeastern Probation Treatment Alternative Center program and successfully completed five years of supervision.
County Assistant Prosecutor Zach Saunders asked for $200,000 bond, noting the seriousness of the charges and the weapon found during the search.
Lang set the bond at $200,000. He also ordered that if Copeland gains his release he is prohibited from accessing the internet or using a computer.
Carson asked Lang to appoint a different attorney to represent Copeland, which Lang granted. Carson said there is a conflict because the public defender’s office also represents Dick Adams, 74, of Hawks Road, Athens. Adams also faces child pornography-related charges, and prosecutors have said it was the investigation of Adams that led to Copeland.
