The Southern Ohio Copperheads have launched a new fan store targeted to create even more opportunities to advance the Athens community.
In the upcoming season, for the first time, fans will be able to purchase Copperheads merchandise to proudly display their support of the community-owned and student-operated collegiate baseball team.
Entering their 21st season competing in the GLSCL, after a 2-year COVID-19 induced hiatus that began in spring of 2020, the student staff of the Copperheads looked for innovative ways to advance the team while most importantly advancing the community of Athens and surrounding areas. This culminated in launching the online fan store, now available to all fans.
Items highlighted in orange on the fan store support summer interns, by funding the new Student Development Fund, which was established to pay a stipend to all student interns who work over the summer with the team. The other items assist in keeping the Copperheads the most affordable means of summer entertainment in Southern Ohio.
Precision Imprint, Copperheads Executive Director Annie Valeant, and Director of Merchandise Jonathan Fries are looking forward to what this online fan store could mean to the organization and community.
Precision Imprint commented, “Precision Imprint is a proud sponsor of the Southern Ohio Copperheads. We’re excited to continue and expand our partnership with an organization that supports our local community and continues to offer affordable family friendly entertainment to the residents of Athens County each summer. We’re hoping with the implementation of our Copperheads Fan Store, the Southern Ohio Copperheads can continue and expand their support of our local community.”
Valeant added, “The Copperheads are delighted to work alongside our partners at Precision Imprint to launch an online store. This store achieves multiple objectives: 1) Provides fans no matter where they live with an opportunity to purchase Copperheads gear, 2) raises money to ensure the Copperheads remains the most affordable means of summer entertainment for southeast OH and helps our student interns earn a stipend for their work, 3) drives business to a locally owned small business, Precision Imprint.”
Fries continued, “With the creation of the Copperheads Fan Store, student interns, like myself, can earn a stipend for their work throughout the summer. Hopefully, initiatives like this can increase the number of students who want to work for the Copperheads, which in turn will benefit the Athens community, as well.”
The Copperheads will begin their 2023 campaign in early June, at Bob Wren Stadium in Athens. Stay tuned for all Copperhead updates as the team gears up for the season at www.copperheadbaseball.com or following the team on Facebook (@ Southern Ohio Copperheads), Instagram (@cheadsbaseball), and Twitter (@Copperheads).
ABOUT THE SOUTHERN OHIO COPPERHEADS
The Southern Ohio Copperheads is a community-owned, student-operated 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Established in 2002, the Copperheads is a summer collegiate wooden bat baseball team that competes in the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League and plays its home games at Bob Wren Stadium in Athens, OH. The Copperheads organization strives to provide the most affordable means of family-friendly outdoor entertainment in southeast OH. Tickets to Copperheads games are $5 and children under the age of five receive free admission. Staffed by Ohio University students, the Southern Ohio Copperheads also serve as a “learning lab” for student interns looking to work in the sport and entertainment industry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.