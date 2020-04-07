Four more young adult Athens residents were cited by the Athens Police Department for breaking the Ohio Department of Health’s stay at home order over the weekend.
This brings the total to five individuals charged with violating the order in Athens.
Three OU students were charged on Friday afternoon for hosting two parties at separate addresses on Mill Street in Athens: Matthew J. Goepfert, of Rocky River, Ohio; Michael A. Townsley, of Cincinnati; and Alexa M. Sicilian, of Canfield, Ohio. On Saturday another OU student, David Anthony Pavlik, of Strongsville, was charged after APD officers responded to a “nuisance party” on North High Street.
This follows in line with what APD Chief Tom Pyle said in an email on Wednesday, April 1.
“After this past weekend I issued a directive to our staff to pro-actively patrol for these parties that were in violation and asked our staff to consider citing offenders rather than warn them,” Pyle explained in that email. “We have issued several warnings in the past week for parties that were in violation of the order.”
The stay at home order, issued by the Ohio Department of Health, orders all Ohioans to stay home at all times, save for a few notable exceptions. The order begins Monday at 11:59 p.m. and will continue until May 1, at which time the situation will be reassessed.
“We are at a new stage,” DeWine said. The order was issued in response to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state. As of Sunday at 2 p.m., there are 351 confirmed cases, spanning 40 counties and three deaths.
The stay at home order was issued when measures such as closing restaurant dining rooms, barber shops, tattoo parlors, senior centers and gyms. Only essential businesses have been allowed to remain open. Essential activities include: travel for necessary supplies or services, outdoor activities (provided they meet social distancing protocols), work that is deemed “essential” by Homeland Security, and to care for others.
What is deemed essential is listed on the order, which can be found on the Ohio Department of Health’s website, https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/.
The first nuisance party was at 4:40 p.m. on Friday, April 3 on Mill Street, and Goepfert and Townsley were charged with violating the Ohio Department of Health’s stay-at-home order. This is considered a health code violation.
The second party was almost an hour later, also on Mill Street, where Sicilian was charged with violating the stay-at-home order.
On Saturday, law enforcement responded to High Street for another nuisance party.
With warm weather and most places closed, it is unsurprising to see the stay-at-home order violations. However, individuals found to have violated the order face a second-degree misdemeanor charge, with a potential penalty of a $750 fine and 90 days in jail.
