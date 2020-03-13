More precautions are being taken in the effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Governor Mike DeWine held a press conference on Thursday afternoon to discuss the rapidly changing situation.
According the Ohio Health Department there are five confirmed cases in the state as of the time of printing. The newest known case is the first in the state to be community spread – meaning the patient had not recently been traveling. The patient is a 53-year-old Trumball County man who had no known contact with someone who has COVID-19
In addition to the five confirmed cases, there are 52 cases under investigation.
In response, DeWine has mandated a three week closure of all school systems beginning Monday, March 16.
“We know this will impact families. We understand the sacrifice this will entail, but this is the right thing to do,” said DeWine.
In addition to the extended spring break, DeWine also announced an order banning all mass gatherings of 100 people or more. This order extends to auditoriums, stadiums, arenas, meeting halls and other confined indoor or outdoor spaces. This does not apply to office buildings, factories, schools, retails stores or other locations where there are large groups of people who do not typically get within an arm’s length of each other.
This order also does not affect voting on Tuesday, March 17, or religious practices or services.
In the press conference, DeWine stated that he will be continuing to consult with medical professionals and educators when making decisions about how the state should proceed in the coming weeks and months.
“We know this disease is spreading in the U.S. We have some hard months ahead with social disruption, but we know when we take these actions they make a difference,” Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton said on Wednesday.
All of the actions currently being taken are in an effort to slow the spread of the virus. Acton states that at least 1 percent of the population is carrying the virus. Though this may sound low, it is important to remember the statistics.
“We have 11.7 million people. The math is over 100,000,” Acton said. “That gives you a sense of how this virus spreads and is spreading quickly.”
Currently the virus is expected to peak sometime between late April and mid May.
Ohio University updated its website’s information page on COVID-19. This follows their Tuesday announcement that all classes would switch to virtual instruction through at least March 30. The information page can be found at ohio.edu/coronavirus.
The university’s COVID-19 FAQ page is broken down into commonly asked questions for students, parents and faculty and staff. The page has links where students can apply to stay on campus during the cancelation if they have a need, information on if dining halls will be available, how classes will work, what employees should do and much more.
OU has set up an email address to answer any questions that are not covered by the FAQ page. That email address is coronavirus@ohio.edu.
The university also encourages that for health questions or additional resources for preventing the spread of COVID-19, students visit ohio.edu/health-alerts/human-coronavirus.
The following are announced cancelations based on official announcements as of print time on March 12:
- Superhero and Princess Ball
- Kidfest
- Developmental Disability Awareness Fest
- Pickle Fest
- Our Town: Gallipolis Premiere
- Community Center’s Unified Basketball League
- Hocking College
- TedxOhioUniversity
- Athens Senior Club Meeting
- Alexander Local Schools
- Athens Community Center Preschool
- Athens Film Fest
- Ohio University
- Athens City Schools
- Federal Hocking Local Schools
- NAMI Athens
- Mid Ohio Valley Career Connect Job Fair
- Roaring Raffles auction
- Relay for Life
- Friends of the Library Book Sale at Athens Public Library
- OU Child Development Center
- All 4-H Club meetings
If your event or organization has cancellations, contact us at info@athensmessenger.com.
