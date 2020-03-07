An omission was made in the League of Women Voter’s voter guide in the Wednesday edition of The Messenger. There is a third Republican candidate for the 78th Ohio House District, Brian Stewart. Stewart elected to not respond to the voter guide questions. The three republican candidates for the 78th Ohio House District are Aaron Adams, Bobby Mitchell, and Brian Stewart.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Nelsonville juvenile arrested for theft
- Nelsonville takes over Buchtel water, sewer
- LPD looking for rightful owners of possibly stolen equipment
- Nelsonville council members property taxes vary widely
- Major Crimes Unit warrants results in arrest, drug seizures
- Athens City-County Health Department monitoring the coronavirus
- Hot-shooting Braves halt Bulldogs' tourney run
- Four dogs unaccounted after Guysville barn fire
- Deceased dogs found in Logan apartment
- Logan resident appeared on Live PD for life saving act
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.