The “Defend the Police and Black Lives Matter groups collide in Uptown Athens” article in the Tuesday, July 7 edition of The Athens Messenger misattributed quotes that were spoken by Brayden Halbert. The quotes should read as follows:
“After a while you get used to it and don’t really pay attention to it,” Halbert said. He also stated that he was once pulled over in the city of Athens for going the wrong way down a one-way street when he was 16, saying that he was detained while they looked him up in the system.
Halbert decided to join Sunday’s counter-protest after seeing people on the “Defend the Police” pouring water over BLM chalk drawings.
Despite these experiences, Halbert overall believes Athens to be a loving place.
“We (Athens) are a very liberal and loving place and I appreciate our Athens Police system. I believe them to be a very level-headed group of people and they are worried about the safety and concerns of the citizens, all citizens – which I am proud to say being here. But, that is to say that sometimes you have to support a little something you believe in.”
