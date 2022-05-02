In the April 30 weekend edition of The Athens Messenger, in a story entitled, "Majors Determine Job Opportunities in 2022," the name of OhioMeansJobs - Athens County Workforce Advancement Manager, Dean Pidcock, was misspelled. We apologize for this error.

