An article in the Saturday, Dec. 12 edition of the Athens Messenger incorrectly stated the name of the new Chauncey VFW. The chapter is the Gilham-Frank VFW Post 8804, previously of New Marshfield, now located out of 16 Converse St., Chauncey.
An article in the Saturday, Dec. 12 edition of the Athens Messenger incorrectly stated the name of the new Chauncey VFW. The chapter is the Gilham-Frank VFW Post 8804, previously of New Marshfield, now located out of 16 Converse St., Chauncey.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.