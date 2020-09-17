CHAUNCEY — Teaching from home is not an easy task, but the Center for Science and Industry (COSI), based in Columbus, has launched a new program to promote science, technology, engineering and math in at-home learning environments. It’s first stop? Athens.
The program, formed through partnerships with the Ohio Mayors Alliance and the Mayors’ Partnership for Progress, provides a free COSI Learning Lunchbox and Wednesday, Sept. 16, the program launched at the old Chauncey Elementary, which is now the Athens district offices as well as the offices of the Athens-Meigs Education Service Center.
The COSI “lunchboxes” were given away in conjunction with the district’s longstanding monthly food pantry giveaway. Hundreds such lunchboxes and food bags were given away during the inaugural event. Lines for the event stretched out onto Route 13, causing some issues with traffic.
For many, at-home learning has been a challenge to overcome that they had not anticipated, and an added resource for science lessons was welcomed by the community. While Athens county school districts have all created methods of providing learning to their students during the COVID-19 pandemic and stay-at-home order, an added resource would be a way to help parents and students remain engaged with science-based education.
“They are STEM kits filled with a week of STEM learning content,” explained Stephen White, a vice president for COSI. “The reason they’re called learning lunchboxes is we will distribute them with meals. So the idea is you feed hungry lives, but you feed hungry minds at the same time.”
Jacob Adams, school wellness AmeriCorps member for the Athens City School District, noted that district’s food giveaways are conducted every third Wednesday of any given month and provide fresh produce, and pantry staples, such as milk, eggs, bread and other food items, to help make ends meet.
Food items are donated from Community Food Initiatives, community members, and purchased from the area’s grocery stores, produce auctions and more.
The COSI Lunchboxes provided Wednesday were focused on nature, including units on gardening, birdwatching and other outdoor activities.
“It’s an opportunity to provide distance learning for underserved youth across our state,” White said. “This is the launch of our statewide road show where we’re going to be going to different cities and counties around Ohio to provide critical distance learning when it is needed the most.”
The launch took place in Athens due to the partnership with the Mayors Alliance and the Mayors’ Partnership for Progress.
“We recognize we are in the middle of an unprecedented pandemic, and kids are going back to school,” he said. “We know that the digital divide is real, which is around the lack of access to broadband, the lack of access to literacy. So what COSI Connects Learning Lunchbox is all about bridging that divide.”
A website has also launched to help provide STEM education across the state, cosi.org/connects/, which also is providing free activities and lessons for students of all ages to learn.
