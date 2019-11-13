The Athens County Commissioners gave the go-ahead on one bid project and were forced to once again call a second bid process a failure.
The commissioners awarded a bid for the handicap ramp at the Athens County Home, where the Athens County Department of Job and Family Services is housed, to help bring the structure in-line with state code requirements and allow for easier access for individuals with mobility issues.
The contract was awarded to Dixon Enterprises out of Nelsonville for a cost of $55,542. Work on that project is expected to begin this winter.
The second bid opening scheduled on Tuesday morning was not successful, however.
The bid was for security upgrades to the Nelsonville’s Polley Field community park through the Hocking Athens Perry Community Action (HAPCAP), and would place security cameras and better lighting in the area. The project has been estimated to cost about $190,000, and was raised from a previous estimate of $156,000. The project has been considered a “speciality” project due to the security component of the cameras, and has made bidding it out difficult.
The only bid that came in for the project was from Ed Green Electric Inc., of Logan, for $212,000. The bid was rejected for being too expensive.
Representatives from HAPCAP present for the bid opening said the next step would be to meet once more with the engineer and see how the projected cost could be adjusted for a third round of bidding.
