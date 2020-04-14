PIKETON — Could placement of waste from cleanup of the Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant in Piketon in a controversial onsite waste disposal facility begin as early as this year?
At a March 5 meeting of the Portsmouth Emergency Management Site Specific Advisory Board (SSAB), Jeff Bettinger, site lead for the Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant, indicated that while the timeline for decontamination and decommissioning (D&D) of the site shows the fall of 2021 as the estimated date for onsite waste placement to begin, the project is a year ahead of schedule.
“I do believe that every time that I’ve presented it, I’ve presented this baseline, and I’ve said that we’re a year ahead of schedule,” Bettinger said in response to a question concerning the timeline by board member Dennis Foreman.
Bettinger stated that they would be changing the baseline at some point in the future.
It seems that it is currently unknown what the impact, if any, will be on the timeline for onsite waste disposal due to decreased operations at the plant site because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On March 27, in a statement announcing that there was a confirmed case of COVID-19 at the Piketon plant site, DOE contractor Fluor-BWXT (FBP) Portsmouth also mentioned that until April 7, the plant site was in “essential minimum critical operations” and was “maximizing the number of employees teleworking from home to reduce potential exposure to the virus.”
And on April 2, FBP stated that they had been notified by DOE that the plant would continue “essential minimum critical operations with maximum telework until further notice. Fluor-BWXT employees not identified to support the current operational status should NOT return to work on April 7th as previously directed. When a defined return to work date is established, all workers will be notified.”
The News Watchman reached out to DOE to inquire about how limited operations at the plant site may affect the construction of the onsite waste disposal facility and the timeline for beginning waste placement in the facility. The News Watchman also inquired if the onsite waste disposal facility work is still going on during the pandemic and how that will affect the timeline.
“The Department of Energy’s Portsmouth Cleanup site is currently in minimum essential mission critical posture with maximum teleworking,” a DOE spokesperson told the News Watchman on April 7. “Projects are moving forward, to the extent possible under the current conditions. Once the site transitions back to normal operations, impacts to the cleanup mission will be evaluated and addressed.”
Many area residents and elected officials have expressed major concerns over offsite contamination they believe is coming from the plant — and specifically from the construction of the controversial onsite waste disposal facility.
The facility is being built after a Record of Decision was agreed upon by the U.S. Department of Energy and the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency in 2015 calling for the construction of an on-site disposal facility as part of the remedy for more than two million cubic yards of decontamination and decommissioning waste from the plant, which ceased operations in 2001. DOE has stated in the past that waste that does not meet the approved acceptance criteria for the onsite facility will be shipped offsite for disposal at appropriate licensed or commercial disposal facilities.
Since then, many local and area elected officials have called for a stop to the construction of the onsite disposal cell after information was made public that led many to believe that DOE was not totally truthful about the risks associated with onsite disposal — specifically bedrock fractures beneath the surface of the onsite waste disposal site and fears that waste could get into the groundwater, including the underground Teays River. Other concerns included streams, groundwater seeps, and sandstone lenses at the site, as reported by Karl Kalbacher of The Ferguson Group in 2017.
According to Kalbacher, information on fractures is found in a DOE document in Appendix I, which is about 4,000 pages into the document.
Recent concerns by area residents have included a finding in DOE’s 2017 Annual Site Environmental Report (ASER), which was released in 2019, that shows that neptunium-237 was found near Zahn’s Corner Middle School by ambient air monitoring.
The Scioto Valley Local School District Board of Education decided to close Zahn’s Corner Middle School as of Monday, May 13, 2019, due to the detection of enriched uranium inside the school building during a study by scientists which was released by Northern Arizona University on April 27, 2019, and detection of neptunium-237 in a U.S. Department of Energy air monitor adjacent to the school.
It was also announced in 2019 that americium-241 was detected at the school air monitor in 2018. The neptunium detection was from 2017 but was only made public in 2019.
According to the Pike County General Health District, americium-241 is a radioactive isotope with health effects similar to neptunium. Neptunium is a transuranic element and a known carcinogen (cancer-causing substance), according to the health district.
The school district has since quarantined the school.
The Pike County General Health District and others have expressed belief that neptunium reached the air monitor at the school as a likely result of the construction of the waste disposal facility at the plant site.
The PORTS EM SSAB is made up of local and area stakeholders and makes recommendations to DOE concerning the emergency management program at the Piketon site. At its March 5 meeting, the board passed Recommendation 20-02, six votes to one.
Citing the incidents around the closing of Zahn’s Corner Middle School, the SSAB recommendation also mentions as part of its background information that since the issue surfaced, questions and concerns arose about the length of time the information was known until it was reported in the Portsmouth site’s Annual Site Environmental Report (ASER).
“DOE has explained the effort to compile the monitoring data, develop the report, print the report and distribute the report is extensive and time-consuming. Although that is understandable, there should be a mutual agreement that the public should be informed as quickly as possible and as thoroughly as possible on environmental monitoring data once it is known,” the background information with the recommendation states.
The recommendation itself states:
“The PORTS EM SSAB recommends DOE communicate with the public a simple mailer that would provide highlights of the report with information on how to access the ASER and contact information for any questions or concerns they may have.
“• An updating of information on environmental monitoring on the PPPO.gov website with accessible links as data becomes available.
“• A portion of the PORTS EM SSAB public meetings be dedicated to ASER updates.
“• Consideration of a station at the Science Alliance to engage students about the information in the ASER.”
Foreman voted against the recommendation. During discussion of the recommendation, Foreman said “it feels really strange that we have to make a recommendation to tell DOE that it’s okay to send a mailer out. They can do that themselves.”
He indicated that the recommendation is basically just telling DOE to do their jobs. He also said that he finds the term “simple mailer” to be insulting.
“As I sat here on this board, I wrote a recommendation to open the Record of Decision to have a serious discussion, what is going to be put into the landfill, for people to feel more comfortable, not a simple mailer to my people,” Foreman said.
Board member Jody Crabtree said, “Personally, I think this recommendation is a step forward to try to get DOE to communicate better with the public.”
When asked how he would understand the recommendation, DOE Federal Coordinator Greg Simonton indicated that to him “simple mailer” means that it will “boil down information and not go into a lot of detail because the mailer, by its own nature, is kind of small.”
Simonton stated that the ASER itself is much more comprehensive, and so moving forward “what we want to do is to understand what would be helpful to the public to be able to take the information that we have and not wait for the ASER but to be able to make it available much quicker.”
