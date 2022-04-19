ATHENS - Athens City Council held a public hearing Monday evening concerning the Community Development Block Grant program and the different types projects covered by the CDBG program.
Council President Chris Knisely explained how the CDBG program's funds come from HUS and then is distributed through the Ohio Development Services Agency and then, in Athens County, through the HAPCAP program.
"Over the years, thanks to the work of HPACP and our departmental people, here in the City of Athens, we have been able to apply for several program fundings known as the allocation program," Knisely said. "This will be last year for the allocation program, as that program is phasing out."
Council member Alan Swank questioned how much money the city receive from this program.
Mayor Steve Patterson, answered,"$150,000," adding that, "It's over two years for the allocation program. We can have two open projects within a cycle, so we've been receiving the CDBG funding allocation for quite some time," he said. "We have been extremely effective in utilizing that money when it comes in."
"The unfortunate thing is the allocation money was non-competitive," Safety Service Director Andy Stone said. "As long as the project was eligible we could apply the funds to that project. Rarely was there a situation where that paid for the entire project. It paid for a portion and we used local funds for the remainder."
Stone explained that now that the allocation program is going away, Athens will have to compete with other communities for the CGBD money in other grant programs. The mayor said it was "very competitive."
"I think they (the CDBG programs) have been critical to moving some our projects along," Knisely said.
"Right now there are three open projects," Stone said. "Two are critical infrastructure projects, One is the Kimes Reservior project and one is the wastewater (treatment) plant. The other one is an allocation project that hasn't started yet and that is the West Washington Street improvement."
"I think the city has done a really good job of using theses funds," council member Jeffrey Risner said. "I certainly encourage us to keep going after them. I think we're putting them to good use. To me it's a no brainer."
The council did perform a first reading an ordinance to authorize city at apply for those funds.
