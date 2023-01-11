NELSONVILLE — During Monday's City Council meeting, Council President Tony Dunfee urged Nelsonville residents to work together to improve their city.
Nelsonville City Council met in city hall. During parts of the speech, a few chuckles could be heard from the audience present at the meeting.
His speech:
"The past two years for this city has brought change, growth, strength and adversity. There have been several people who have come and gone, and many still a part of the city that have helped us reach this pivotal moment.
"I hope we can all focus on the positive and learn from the difficulties that we have faced and move forward in 2023 and in years to come. There's not one person or one act that should define who we are as a community.
"Instead, we need to learn from our mistakes and grow with our successes.
"Continue to take pride in our hometown, support one another, and get involved and make projects successful. Let's try and not use social media as a platform to attack one another. Instead, let's find the good in our neighbor.
"Differences of opinion do not have to become a tax. Learning to dislearn, to agree to disagree, taking the time to allow someone to explain their position and giving each other the benefit of the doubt is the best way for us to grow and prosper.
"We choose to live here. We should choose to make it great.
"When someone is speaking negative, help them find the positive and remind them that our attitudes and commitment are what will make the difference.
"It is my intention to live by my words and I challenge each of you to do the same. And remember, when one of us start to head away from this path, give a general reminder and encouragement to do better and to be better.
