Local landlords will now face stiffer penalties for housing code violations, with some offenses now carrying a potential trip to jail.
On Monday, Athens City Council members voted unanimously in favor of the stricter penalties for rental landlords within the city. The vote followed numerous conversations among Council members and Athens political candidates on how to better enforce the city’s rental code.
Conversations about renting within the city have been surfacing recently due to candidates for Athens Mayor and Athens Council who are advocating for stronger rental code.
There was little question that stricter penalties were needed. City Law Director Lisa Eliason said during an August City Council meeting that landlords often pay their penalty fees from afar, which amounted to $100 per day of noncompliance to the housing code.
“That’s where this idea came from that we needed more leverage,” Eliason said then. “Someone outside of state could just keep paying that $100 instead of fixing the property.”
The new ordinance will allow prosecutors to layer offenses, meaning charges could rise to possibly imposing jail time. At most there could be four offenses in a two-year period that would be second-degree misdemeanors — with a penalty amounting to no more than 90 days in jail and a fine of up to $750.
Councilman Jeff Risner first introduced the ordinance.
“The idea is to get them to clean up their properties and stay out of jail,” he said.
Damon Krane, an independent candidate for mayor, has advocated for stricter housing penalties since announcing his run. He has accused Council members of taking his housing reform plan, though on Tuesday Krane said the recent ordinance is “good.”
“But if it’s an only step, it’s meaningless,” Krane added in a statement. “Violations will only be corrected if we’ve got enough rental housing inspectors to conduct thorough inspections. The only way to stop landlords from passing the costs of code compliance onto their current tenants is for Athens to institute rent control.”
