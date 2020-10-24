Athens County Auditor Jill Thompson announced this week that the county has completed its reappraisal for tax year 2020; Athens County completed its last appraisal in 2014.
The Auditor’s Office has sent informational letters to all Athens County property owners. The letters include the tentative property value, previous tax year property value, and the updated Current Agricultural Use Value (CAUV) (if applicable) – which will be used in the calculation of property taxes.
The appraised values are effective Jan. 1, 2020 and are billable in 2021.
While the county reports an overall increase in property values, it is important to note that the reappraisal process does not necessarily mean a higher tax bill.
“While we do anticipate questions concerning the amount of taxes that will be due on the new property valuations, we are unable to calculate those amounts due to the tax rates not being available,” a press release from Thompson’s office states. “Once a final abstract of value and any changes to tax millage from the upcoming election are submitted to the Ohio Department of Taxation, tax rates will then be calculated. We expect to have updated tax rates late December.”
The Auditor’s office states that they seek to ensure all property records reflect accurate information and encourage property owners to review their letters carefully. If a resident disagrees with the value, they should contact the Auditor’s Real Estate Division at 740-592-3223 or auditor.re@athensoh.org, no later than Oct. 29, 2020, to schedule an informal meeting with the appraisal staff.
Members of the appraisal staff will be on site during the week of Oct. 26 to meet with property owners at the Auditor’s Office located at 15 S. Court Street, Athens, OH 45701.
“We’re working hard to provide property owners with as much information as possible so they can understand the process,” Thompson said. “More importantly, we want to ensure property owners understand their role in the process and are committed to providing them with access to the information they need.”
