The Athens County Prosecutor’s and Sheriff’s Offices have stated that they are aware of a post on Facebook purported to be from an Amesville-area missing teenager, after the post was made last evening.
The offices said they were investigating the matter.
On Monday evening, a Facebook account under the name Delilah Rose Price made a lengthy post, claiming to be Athens County missing teen Serah Bellar.
Bellar was last seen in Millfield, OH on April 3, 2020, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s office. Bellar, of Amesville, was reported missing at age 16 on April 16, 2020. Bellar would be 18 years old at this time in 2021.
The Athens Messenger was unable to verify whether this is truly Bellar.
The poster claiming to be Bellar said she was out “West," but did not disclose any specific location.
The poster said she was safe.
In the post, the individual claiming to be Bellar said she had left her home on her own volition, and described a pattern of abuse happening in her household.
The press release said authorities were investigating “other allegations made in the post.”
The Athens Messenger is awaiting comment from the Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn and Sheriff Rodney Smith.
Anyone with information pertaining to the case is asked to contact Chief Investigator Jay Barrett at the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office at 740-592-3208.
