An appeal has been filed in the Ohio Supreme Court Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals regarding a proposed county charter that had been blocked from the ballot in November 2019. Those behind the effort hope to create a county charter government to help keep regulations and other matters of governance local.
However, the suit against election officials in seven Ohio counties, including Athens and Meigs counties, was dismissed in April 2020. That isn’t the end of it: an appeal was filed May 28, 2020 after a failed appeal in the 6th District Circuit Court of Appeals. This is by far not the first federal appeal the charter members have sought for their case.
In Athens County, unsuccessful attempts to get a county charter on the ballot were made in 2015, 2016 and 2017, with all the cases going to the Ohio Supreme Court.
In Meigs County, attempts were made in 2015 and 2016, and an effort is underway to get a county charter on the 2019 ballot, according to the lawsuit. In 2015, supporters of the Meigs County charter won an Ohio Supreme Court case against the county commissioners, but too late to try to get the charter on the ballot. In the 2016 attempt, the Ohio Supreme Court upheld then-Secretary of State Jon Husted’s decision not to allow the measure on the ballot.
Members of seven community groups filed the lawsuit. Among the plaintiffs are Sally Jo Wiley and Saraquoia Bryant of the Athens Community Bill of Rights Committee, and Greg Howard, a member of the Meigs County Home Rule Committee.
The 2020 complaint alleges that the plaintiffs have had their constitutional rights violated by the Secretary of State’s office and local board of elections’ preventing ballot access. The complaint challenges Ohio law, calling into question whether local boards of elections and the Secretary of State have the authority to look at a ballot initiative’s subject matter, and whether those governing entities have the authority to prevent those initiatives from ballot placement.
Lastly, the complaint states that “the Ohio initiative ballot scheme negatively affects core protected speech, and even runs afoul of intermediate scrutiny because of the breadth of the governmental intrusion, ease of veto power, and the lack of satisfactory alternative forms of speech.”
The appeal rails against Ohio House Bill 463, which amends sections of the Ohio Revised Code dealing with real estate foreclosures, partial property tax exemptions, requirement of coverage of autism services, reimbursement of child abuse prevention council members to prohibit conflicts of interest; and also amended sections relating to local ballot initiatives and the statutory procedure for recalling certain municipal officials to include a deadline for filing a petition for recall.
