In this map, the proposed Hockhocking Adena Bikeway extension into Chauncey is show. Athens County is in the process of acquiring properties along the route, so the bikeway can be built. The proposal includes a bridge over the Hocking River. Map courtesy of Google Maps.
Athens County is closer to extending the Hockhocking Arena Bikeway into the Village of Chauncey after completing paperwork to acquire most of the properties needed to extend the path.
Planner Laura Olbers gave the Athens County Commissioners paperwork to sign during their Nov. 8 meeting in the courthouse annex, second-floor conference room.
According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the extension will begin at River Road and includes a bridge over the Hocking River. It will go along with bank of Coal Run creek and end at Main Street in the Chauncey, near the intersection with First Street.
Additionally, four box culverts will be installed, two on either side of the bridge crossing the Hocking River.
At the meeting, Olbers said the county is still working on acquiring property owned by New York Coal Company.
“After we get that (contract) signed and ready to go, we can close on the property and then everything else,” she said. “… We’ll own what we need own to make (the extension) happen.”
To build the extension, Athens County had to acquire property from five property owners, Olbers said at a previous commissioners meeting. Those include two parcels owned by Alter Oil Inc., and single parcels owned by New York Coal Company, Ronald R. Harman, trustees of the Ronald R. Harman Living Trust, Mary E. Harman, trustee of the Mary E. Harman and Living Trust and Neil Decker.
According to ODOT, the estimated cost of the project is $2.2 million. It was expected to start this summer, with completion estimated to be fall 2024. In 2017, ODOT awarded the county $1.5 million for the first phase of extending the Hockhocking Adena Bikeway to Chauncey.
Commissioner Chris Chmeil noted that the bike path extension has been many years in the making.
“We’re still not there yet,” Olbers said. “We’re just one step closer.”
