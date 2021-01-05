The Athens County Commissioners warned Tuesday that Nelsonville was breaching their 911 contract and could face litigation when the Nelsonville City Council voted last week to end its contract with county EMS dispatching.
Athens County Commissioner Lenny Eliason said during Tuesday’s commissioner meeting that litigation against Nelsonville is a possibility because the city did not provide proper six-month notice in advance of cancelling the project.
Last week, Nelsonville City Council voted to terminate their contract for 911 emergency services through the county, and voted to instead negotiate with Hocking College for a new contract.
“We have to make a decision and there could be some litigation involved,” Eliason said during the meeting.
Eliason said the commissioners will hold an executive session next week to decide their course of action with its legal counsel, Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn.
Eliason declined to provide further details on the course of action the commissioners may take.
Nelsonville City Council Vice President Greg Smith dismissed the possibility of litigation against the city.
“They've got their panties in a bunch over something – I ain't worried about it,” Smith said. “I guess that's why we have lawyers.”
Smith continued, saying the city provided ample notice when it began their trial period with Hocking College in late July.
Commissioner Chris Chmiel said the purpose of the executive session next week would be to discuss issues like this.
Eliason told The Athens Messenger the first official notice of their contract cancellation was when the Nelsonville Council voted on the issue last week.
“We’ll know more when we sit down with our attorney,” Eliason said.
Chmiel declined to comment further, saying he would wait to see what the executive session decides.
Athens County 911 Director Teresa Imler declined to comment on the possibility of litigation, and said she would wait to see what the commissioners determine.
911 dispatching services have been a continuing source of consternation for Nelsonville residents.
In 2004, Nelsonville negotiated a contract with the county to handle the city's emergency 911 dispatching for around $48,000, The Messenger previously reported. The new contract with Hocking College would include emergency and non-emergency dispatching.
Prior to their trial period with Hocking College, Nelsonville did not have a permanent non-emergency dispatcher to answer phone calls for nuisance complaints or the like.
This would often lead to situations where callers would reach a voicemail, Smith told The Athens Messenger last week.
“When someone calls the police they don’t want to listen for the answering machine and get a call back, they want service now,” Smith said last week.
The ordinance passed by Nelsonville City Council last week authorizes City Manager Scott Frank to negotiate up to $70,000 toward the new contract.
Frank did not return requests for comment by press time. Nelsonville City Attorney Gary Hunter did not return requests for comment by publication time.
