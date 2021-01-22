The Athens County Commissioners released Nelsonville from their 911 contract with the county Monday, after weeks of discussions surrounding potential litigation.
In a joint letter to Nelsonville from Athens County 911 Director Teresa Fouts-Imler and Athens County Commissioner Lenny Eliason, the county released the city from the contract.
“After review and consultation with the Board of Commissioners, your request to be released from the contract with Athens County 911 has been granted,” the letter states.
Nelsonville officials have previously argued they were already released from the contract in July 2020, The Athens Messenger previously reported.
The Athens Messenger reported in January that the Athens County Commissioners were discussing the possibility of litigation against the City of Nelsonville for what Eliason maintained was a breach of a police dispatching contract.
Eliason said the commissioners are of the belief Nelsonville provided official notice that it was terminating its contract with the county for emergency police dispatching when the city voted to terminate it on Jan. 4, 2021.
In early January, Nelsonville City Council voted to terminate their contract for 911 emergency services through the county, and voted to instead negotiate with Hocking College for a new contract.
Fouts-Imler didn’t release Nelsonville from the contract without calling claims made by Nelsonville City Manager Scott Frank into question.
Frank previously told The Messenger that Nelsonville Police officers spent 100 hours last year correcting bad records, and said a stack of warrants was never put in the database.
The letter to Nelsonville stated that some warrants were removed from the LEADS system due to being attached to county warrants, as is a LEADS requirement. The letter said all LEADS protocols and requirements were followed, and the warrants that did not transfer into the LEADS database “were not an oversight of Athens County 911.”
“The statement of spending hundreds of hours is a statement that was made irresponsibly,” Fouts-Imler said during Monday’s county commissioner meeting.
Frank disputed that, telling The Athens Messenger he "did not lie."
"Our officers in conjunction with Hocking College entered a stack of warrants and corrected LEADS entry without supporting documentation," Frank said via text. "Three officers spent a week scrubbing all documentation."
Fouts-Imler also said the amount Nelsonville paid for services, approximately $48,000, was not nearly enough to cover the costs they needed to pay for the staffing needs of Nelsonville. She added she believes the switch would not be cost effective for the city.
“My thought is it that it's not going to be cost saving for then in the long-run,” Fouts-Imler said.
Frank said they were not getting their value for the price.
"In my opinion, we did not receive good service for an additional $48k annually," Frank said over text.
However, she said she hopes to see the relationship between county 911 services and Nelsonville improve going forward.
“If there's ever a relationship to be built, we’ll do whatever we can to assist Hocking College and with this transition,” Fouts-Imler said.
Frank declined to comment further on the letter sent to Nelsonville, but said “we weren’t satisfied with the current service, so we went and found an alternative.”
Police dispatching services have been a continuing source of consternation for Nelsonville residents.
In 1995, Nelsonville City Council did not agree to join the newly forming Athens County 911 dispatching service, The Athens Messenger previously reported.
In 2004, Nelsonville negotiated a contract with the county to handle the city’s emergency 911 dispatching for around $48,000 per year. The new contract with Hocking College would include emergency and non-emergency dispatching.
Prior to the trial period with Hocking College, Nelsonville did not have a permanent non-emergency dispatcher to answer phone calls for nuisance complaints or the like.
According to Frank, this would often lead to situations where callers would reach a voicemail.
Frank has described the previous level of service as “abysmal,” and said Nelsonville officers spent 100 hours last year correcting bad records, and said a stack of warrants was never put in the database.
The letter sent this week to Nelsonville disputes the quality of service provided, describing it as “high quality.”
"Our agency and dispatchers take great pride in the services we deliver and it is the mission of Athens County to provide high quality, professional communications, and we are confident we have delivered such to Nelsonville Police Department through our partnership," the letter stated.
The ordinance passed in January by Nelsonville City Council authorizes Frank to negotiate up to $70,000 toward the new contract.
In an email correspondence between former Interim Athens County 911 Director Aaron Maynard and Frank, Maynard quoted Nelsonville approximately $120,000 for a new contract that would include emergency and non-emergency dispatching services.
Maynard anticipated the dispatching center would process a volume of five to six thousand calls from Nelsonville per year if they negotiated with the city –meaning the cost would be around $20 dollars per phone call for Nelsonville residents.
According to an audit conducted by the City of Nelsonville, the city has paid $665,568.16 toward police dispatching services since 2005.
