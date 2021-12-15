Athens CASA/GAL welcomed three new Court Appointed Special Advocates during a special swearing-in ceremony conducted in Athens County Juvenile Court by Judge Zachary L. Saunders on Dec. 15, 2021.
This cohort of new volunteers mark the third group to be sworn in since Saunders took the bench last year. The newest volunteer class includes local residents Elizabeth Kelley, Lisa Cohen and Kate Colombo.
“These volunteers have already contributed more than 35 hours of their time in pre-service training. Now they’re ready to accept case assignments,” stated Executive Director Jenny Stotts. “The fact that members of our community are willing to volunteer their time for this cause and this purpose is never lost on us and we are forever grateful.”
Members of the Friends of CASA were present, including Dave Hunter, a retired social worker; Barbara Michael, branch manager at Merchants National Bank and Mallory Swaim of Mathews Insurance Agency. The Friends of CASA provide critical support to the program through fundraising and awareness building. Athens CASA is also supported by Athens County Juvenile Court, the Ohio CASA Association and a Victims of Crime Act grant administered through the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.
Saunders administered the oath to serve, remarking, “CASAs are the eyes and ears of the Court and I rely on this information so I have a full picture of what is going on in these cases.”
According to Saunders, Juvenile Court has received a record number of abuse, neglect and dependency filings, emphasizing the continued need for additional CASA Volunteers. Athens CASA is one of about 1,000 such programs across the country charged with advocating for the best interests of children involved in the child welfare and juvenile justice systems because of abuse and neglect. Athens CASA is the only organization in the local community authorized to provide Court Appointed Special Advocates in such cases.
For others interested in getting involved with Athens CASA, more information can be found at www.athenscasa.org.
