Note: This story appears in the Wednesday, Sept. 4 newspaper on Page A1.
County Engineer Jeff Maiden is seeking funds to replace several pieces of county equipment used by his department.
Maiden requested the county fund nearly $1.4 million for four new dump trucks, four stainless steel beds for older trucks, a new loader and three new tractors, as well as a Gradall excavator, for which Maiden said there is no equivalent piece of equipment.
The dump trucks were already purchased earlier this year at a cost of $625,000. This amount is being bundled with the additional equipment to reach the $1.4 million mark.
At Tuesday’s meeting of the county commissioners, Maiden said mowing has been an issue across the county this season.
This year, the county has contracted with a private company to do the mowing, and Maiden said his department has received many complaints about the job they have done. Other mowers in the county’s possession are “worn out” and are at least 15 years old, he added.
“I’ve come to the conclusion that we need batwing mowers,” Maiden said.
In addition, Maiden noted that bids have been received for drilled pier walls on County Road 89 (Rainbow Lake) and County Road 94 (Swett Hollow). The Alan Stone Company had the lowest bid, coming in at $219,729.
