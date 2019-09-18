County Engineer Jeff Maiden has requested nearly $2 million worth of equipment to be used within the engineer’s office, and on Tuesday the Athens County Commissioners authorized the release of 10 year bonds to finance that equipment.
Maiden told the commissioners that much of his equipment is old and requires heavy maintenance or replacement, and noted that some of the new equipment will help with efficiencies within the department. Overall, the engineer requested 17 items, including attachments for existing equipment and replacement truck beds for dump trucks, to help lower overall costs for the life of the machinery.
Other items the engineer requested include a Gradall hydraulic excavator, with a tree limb shearer attachment. The machine is one of the most used pieces of equipment within the department, Maiden said, noting that it may be used more than the mowers. The machine costs over $407,000, and the attachment is an additional $13,770.
Another expensive item is a new wheel loader, at the cost of just under $197,200. Maiden also made the case for the purchase of a road widener and skid steer attachment. That will cost a total of almost $46,000, though Maiden said “it’s used practically every day.” The machine could be used for several tasks, Maiden additionally noted, including berming the sides of roads, laying asphalt or stone, or as a backup paver.
Maider provided another update on mower upgrades. The current tractors used allow for 2-4 miles of mowing per day, but the new tractors would allow for upwards of 10 miles of roadside to be mowed per day.
More than $425,000 of Maiden’s bond request will go to fund new tractors and tractor attachments.
The county will pay $225,349 annually beginning September 2020 for 10 years to pay off the $1.99 million bond sale with 2.3 percent interest. This will not effect the current debt load of the county, but Commission President Lenny Eliason said future building projects may need to be delayed if too much more debt is acquired by the county.
The bonds, if approved by the county auditor, will increase the county’s annual debt service by $124,000, and will be funded through the anticipated revenue of the gas tax. The county expects to receive about $1.5 million from the gas tax.
