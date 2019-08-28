OhioMeansJobs
Buy Now

The OhioMeansJobs office is moving from The Plains to a building on West Union Street in Athens. The office gives Athens County adults a chance at job training and GED prep. Program supervisor Joe McGowan (on left) and instructor Scott Hatfield are seen in the classroom in this 2018 file photo.

 Messenger file photo

Issuance of a $1.5 million bond to pay for purchase by Athens County of a West Union Street building was approved Tuesday by the county commissioners.

The building at 510 W. Union St. in Athens will become the new home of the local OhioMeansJobs office (formerly The Work Station) and the Athens County Veterans Services Office. Both are currently in leased space in The Plains.

The Messenger reported in June that the commissioners had signed a purchase contract to acquire the building from Hocking River Properties Ltd. for $1.35 million.

Hocking Valley Bank has agreed to buy the 10-year bond, and bond payments will be made by Athens County Job and Family Services (ACJFS), which operates the OhioMeansJobs office. The office helps prepare people for employment.

Money from the bond issuance will also be used for bond-related costs, closing costs on the purchase and furniture, according to Jean Demosky, director of ACJFS. Commissioner Lenny Eliason said there also might be some remodeling costs funded by the bond.

Eliason said the interest rate on the bond is 2.3 percent.

The Union Street building is currently occupied by a Veterans Administration clinic, which will be moving to a building in The Plains (next to McDonald’s).

Demosky said the clinic is currently scheduled to move out Sept. 10.

She said her goal is to have the new OhioMeansJobs office open and operating by next Jan. 1.

srobb@athensmessenger.com; Twitter @SteveRmessenger

Load comments