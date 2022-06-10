County Land Bank Meeting Wednesday Jun 10, 2022 Jun 10, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GLOUSTER - The Athens County Land Bank's June board meeting will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at 27 S. High Street.The link for those who want to attend the meeting virtually is https://meet.google.com/bbz-ywph-ygf Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Board Meeting Athens County Land Bank Meeting × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Nelsonville honors Hope Woodson County to issue shutdown notice to get contractor to clean-up project site Athens County real estate transfers Black Diamond festival begins June 10 Athens Conservancy, Passion Works Studio team up to create colorful new art trail Trending Recipes
