The Athens County Law Library is foreseeing a deficit of several thousand this year as the office’s funding source, Municipal Court, has been slow for about two months.
Roy Nalazek, the County’s Law Librarian, came before the Athens County Commissioners Tuesday, July 14 to explain the office’s plight.
The office is funded by fees paid to the Athens County Municipal Court; however, the court had to reschedule many hearings and court appearances due to the onset of COVID-19 and the state’s social distancing guidelines. As the hearings stopped, so did the payments.
Each month’s expenses amount to about $5,000, Nalazek told the Commissioners. Usually, the office receives about $4,000 in funding each month through Municipal Court. However, for May, the office received under $1,000 and in June only about $1,700.
“Right now, based on my budget and lack of funding, we’re looking at a shortfall of $10,000,” he told the Board.
However, the County is not in a position to be covering the offices’ bills it oversees.
Commissioner President Lenny Eliason told the Law Librarian that the funding would have to come from somewhere else or budget cuts would have to be made.
“I don’t see (providing funding) happening, especially with the lack of sales tax revenue,” Eliason told Nalazek. “You’re going to have to go back to the (Law Library) Board and they’re going to have to look at furloughing you to get through this...we don’t really have money to give you, as we’re in our own world of hurt.”
The Library was originally slated to have some renovations done this year, with the Commissioners providing about $6,000 toward that project. Nalazek asked if that funding could go toward the $10,000 shortfall.
Eliason agreed that it could, but noted that additional funding for renovations would not be forthcoming.
“So in other words, we are SOL?” Nalazek asked.
“As far as seeking funds from the county, you’re absolutely correct,” Eliason confirmed.
Athens County Assistant Prosecutor Zach Saunders was also present for the virtual meeting. He noted that he also serves on the Law Library Board, and agreed that the Board would be seeking to find ways to cover the shortfall internally.
He also noted that he has spoken with Municipal Court administration, who say that the hearings will be picking back up.
