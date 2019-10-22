Following a decrease in state funding, the Athens County Library system is seeking passage of an operating expenses levy to cover the countywide library operations.
There is a 1-mill levy currently on the books. This replacement levy would renew that at a slightly-increased rate totaling 1.2 mills.
According to Nick Tepe, director of the county library system, libraries in Ohio used to receive a large amount of state funding to cover budget gaps. However, following the recession of 2009, the Athens County Library’s state funding was cut by almost a third.
“This resulted in layoffs, closures, and discontinuation of services at libraries around the state, including Athens County,” said Tepe.
The five-year levy would raise $1.3 million per year. Owners of a $100,000 home would pay about $53 dollars annually toward the levy.
The existing levy was last approved in 2014, following that state budget cut, to help fill the gap. However, state funding has not returned to previous levels and operations costs continue to rise.
“That levy expires at the end of this year, and our financial situation has not changed in the last five years,” Tepe explained. “(O)ur funding from the state has seen only slight increases while our expenses have continued to go up, as is the case for most businesses.”
Tepe said a renewal levy with no millage rate change would have left the county system “significantly in the hole before the end of the levy term.”
“With the increase of 0.2 mills we will still have to dip into our reserves over the next five years, but we will be on more secure financial footing to be able to continue to provide services at our current level,” he said.
The previous levy was put to work, according to Tepe.
“Over the last five years, we have used the levy funding to restore services that were cut in 2009, rebuild our collection ... and catch up on a significant amount of deferred maintenance in our buildings,” he said. “We have also expanded our community outreach efforts to make sure that we are providing the services our communities need, being responsive to new needs and ideas coming from the community, and ensuring that the community is aware of the services we have available for them.”
He said the library intends to continue and expand on those developments if the levy passes. He also noted that according to the Ohio Library Council, Athens County libraries are a good investment.
“Here in Athens County, every $1 spent on library services returns over $3.60 to the local economy,” Tepe touted.
