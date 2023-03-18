Athens County may spend a little over $2 million to pave all of the roads impacted by the U.S. 50 Sanitation Sewer Project, according to Project Manager and Engineer Gary Silcott.
The Board of Commissioners discussed the project with Water and Sewer District Director Rich Kasler and Silcott on Thursday during its meeting in the conference room on the second floor of the courthouse annex.
At one point, the project’s contractors and townships were going to split up the repaving, but now the project will include an overlay of asphalt on all the impacted roads. Silcott will work with the townships and Athens County Engineer Jeff Maiden, as they will do any required berming or striping.
While only a portion of Radford Road was impacted by the sewer project, they plan to pave the entire road. It would cost about $1 million.
The commissioners approved having the paving project put out to bid, pending approval from the township trustees and Maiden.
Also during the meeting, Silcott told commissioners the main contracts for the sewer project are complete except for cleanup and some testing. They expect Phase 5 (Baker Road) to be done in June, while Phases 6 (Edgewood Lane) and 7 (Country Club Road) will be done in a year, year and a half, Silcott said.
Letters for Contracts A and D were printed this week and are expected to go out soon. The letters will include some general information about an upcoming funding fair to be held April 7. They are still working on the details, Kasler said.
In other news, commissioners approved letting Athens County Emergency Management Services form a committee to explore putting a levy on the ballot to help pay for expenses.
International Association of Fire Fighters Local 5126 President Rick Trask said that the agency has looked at every other option they can to improve its income. They feel putting together a committee to explore a levy or other options may be the agency’s best option.
Trask noted that the cost of medicines are up 300% to 1,000% over previous years, while the agency is losing people at an alarming rate due to pay.
EMT Steve Pallo noted that the cost of latex glove they purchase costs $300 a case for 10 boxes of gloves, while about two years ago, they were $60.
EMS Chief Rick Callebs noted that the current levies were put on the ballot in the 1980s and have just been renewed as needed over the years.
Athens County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the conference room, on the second floor of the courthouse annex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.