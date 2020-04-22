A company started in Nelsonville was granted an enterprise zone agreement, allowing an abatement in taxes in return for meeting certain requirements.
Quickloadz, a company that produces high-tech trailers for moving shipping containers, has moved from a small building in Nelsonville to the Bill Theisen Industrial Park, located in York Twp. The company is continuing to renovate its new space, which was formerly the home of the Columbus & Southern Power’s Poston Power Plant.
The company has committed to creating 40 new jobs in addition to the 12 employees already employed. The abatement would affect Tri-County Career Center and Nelsonville-York City Schools. The company has also committed to a starting average wage of $20 an hour. The abatement would last through 2031 and about $1.9 million in increased taxes would not be collected.
The company received a $300,000 JobsOhio Revitalization Grant to pay for work on the building. This is part of a more than $1 million investment from QuickLoadz to increase its production in its new location. JobsOhio is a private economic development agency with a regional partner in the Appalachian Partnership for Economic Growth, using the program to encourage redevelopment of underutilized properties and support companies that are creating new jobs and investing capital in fixed assets, such as machinery.
QuickLoadz CEO Sean Jones invented a system in which trailers can automatically load and unload shipping containers and be controlled by a cell phone. The Messenger first reported Jones’ goal of expanding into the industrial park in August 2018.
The company has seen much growth over its lifetime, growing from a family-operated business to its current size in Theisen Industrial Park.
On Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 Quickloadz management graduated in the very first US cohort of the London Stock Exchange Groups ELITE program. ELITE is London Stock Exchange Group’s international business support and capital raising program for ambitious and fast growing companies.
