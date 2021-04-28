The Athens County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed Wednesday that it was indeed missing teenager Serah Bellar who made a post on Facebook saying she was safe, the prosecutor told The Athens Messenger.
On Monday, Bellar, under the name Delilah Rose Price said in a lengthy post she had left her home on her own volition, and described a pattern of abuse happening in her household. The Messenger had not been able to verify the identity of the Facebook poster.
Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn confirmed the poster was Bellar.
“We are happy she is safe, this has clearly been a difficult year in her life,” Blackburn said. “We will provide her any assistance she needs.”
Athens County Sheriff Rodney Smith told The Athens Messenger his office had been in phone contact with Bellar, and had asked her to send photos doing specific gestures with her hands to verify they were speaking to her.
Before the discovery, Bellar was last seen in Millfield, OH on April 3, 2020, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s office. Bellar, of Amesville, was reported missing at age 16 on April 16, 2020. Bellar would be 18 years old at this time in 2021.
Bellar said on Facebook she was out “West,” but did not disclose any specific location.
Bellar’s post also made a number of allegations regarding her family, including alleged sexual abuse. Blackburn said his office was investigating the contents of the post.
“If there are any crimes to be prosecuted, we will be prosecuting them,” Blackburn said.
Blackburn said no out-of-state agencies were involved in the investigation.
As for the missing persons database, which Bellar is still listed on, Blackburn directed The Messenger to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office.
Smith said once the identity is completely verified, his office will notify the Missing Persons Database to remove Bellar from the list.
Smith also said he was happy to see Bellar safe.
“We’re just very, very happy she’s alive and well and has been located,” Smith said. “First and foremost that is what we wanted to accomplish.”
The Athens Messenger will update this story as it develops.
Anyone with information pertaining to the case is asked to contact Chief Investigator Jay Barrett at the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office at 740-592-3208.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.