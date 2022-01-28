The county prosecutor is pursuing additional investigation into provisional Nelsonville Police Officer Cecil Morrison’s role in the death of a city resident. Meanwhile, the city is working to fill a permanent officer position, with Morrison currently in the running.
On July 27, 2021, Morrison, who was then employed by Hocking College, shot and killed Nelsonville resident Michael Whitmer while supporting the Nelsonville Police Department’s response to a reported domestic disturbance. Whitmer was apparently attempting to flee the scene in his vehicle with his four-year-old child visible in the back seat.
Morrison’s ricocheting bullets injured NPD Officer KJ Tracy. Tracy has since recovered, and Whitmer’s child survived the incident as well.
In October, Morrison was quietly hired onto the Nelsonville Police Department by Chief Scott Fitch and City Manager Scott Frank on a temporary and provisional basis.
Although Morrison was placed on administrative duties at Hocking College as a result of the incident, he is serving on active duty with the NPD.
Additional investigation
In early November, County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn was provided with an investigation into the July 27 incident conducted by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations. However, Blackburn said his office determined additional investigation “needs to be done.”
“I've informed [the Ohio BCI] that my office is working on it, and we will get back to them if there's additional evidence or investigation we require of them,” Blackburn said.
Frank said the update from Blackburn does not change his assessment that it is appropriate for Morrison to serve as an active duty officer at the moment.
“If there's a point where it comes where he's, like, officially unfit or whatever, then we would address it at that point,” Frank said. “Just because [Blackburn]’s saying that he's gonna do more investigations or anything like that does not make [Morrison] guilty. He's not guilty of anything right now.”
Frank added, “If it were my loved one, I would want to make sure the prosecutor does a very, very, very, very, very thorough investigation. But that doesn't make someone guilty.”
Asked whether he stands by his previous statement that Morrison “absolutely… did the right thing in that moment,” Frank said, “I have never been in a situation like that. If I were in a situation like that, I don't know what I would do. But who am I to question his actions in that situation? Have you ever been in a situation like that?”
When this reporter responded that they had not, Frank continued, “Who are you to question, then?”
The Messenger asked Blackburn about the certainty previously expressed by Nelsonville officials that Morrison’s actions on July 27 were appropriate.
“Ultimately, grand juries decide whether felony behavior has occurred on a level of probable cause, and juries and judges decide whether or not someone is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt,” Blackburn said. “So, I don't think it's appropriate for anyone to comment on an open investigation. And, you know, I will not be doing that.”
A permanent hire
Morrison’s provisional term as an officer will end after six months, Frank confirmed. Morrison was hired Oct. 12, meaning he may continue to serve provisionally through early April.
“When we hire a provisional, we know the clock's ticking,” Frank said.
The City of Nelsonville announced this week that NPD is accepting applications to “create an eligibility list for potential future hires,” with applications to be accepted through 3 p.m. on Feb. 8.
Frank confirmed that any applicants may be considered alongside Morrison for a permanent officer position after eligibility is determined through the civil service exam.
The City of Nelsonville Civil Service Commission is meeting Tuesday, Feb. 1 to schedule a date for the exams announced by the city this week.
Frank said results from the exam are generally available the same day, and Chief Fitch will then convene a board to conduct interviews and determine who to hire for a permanent officer position.
Frank said he generally sits on hiring boards for the police and fire departments in a nonvoting capacity.
Fitch could not be reached for comment for this story.
