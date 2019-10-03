The second go around for bidding out construction of a replacement Athens County Emergency Medical Services went seemingly better than the first.
Months after rejecting four bids this summer for being too high, the Athens County Commissioners had a second round of bidding on Wednesday. The project estimate rose from $1.85 million to now being $2.2 million, with optional “alternate deductions” of up to $200,000 included in the project specifications.
The county received three bids this time, though just one within an acceptable range of price.
The first bid was received from Wolf Creek Contracting, who submitted a bid amount of $2.77 million, with an alternate deduction of $90,000.
The second bid received was WAI Construction Co., which came in at $2.75 million, and an alternate deduction of $62,000.
The last bid was from Hoon Inc., at $2.33 million with an alternate deduction of $121,250.
By law, the commissioners cannot accept a bid that is more that 10 percent above the estimate. Based on the $2.2 million estimate, the bid could not exceed $2,420,000. Only the Hoon bid is within that range.
An additional bidding process was held for a solar array to power the station, with the project estimate being $75,000. Third Sun Solar submitted the only bid at $74,668.
The commissioners intend to revisit the matter next week and bid awards would be decided then.
The Athens EMS station is currently located on West Union Street in a building the county does not own. Officials have said more space is needed, and that there are maintenance issues with the building.
In addition to the space for ambulances, the new building would include crew quarters, a kitchen/dining area, a training room and EMS administrative office. The existing administrative office is currently located in leased space in The Plains.
The new location will be located further down West Union Street off of Kenny Drive.
