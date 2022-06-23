Athens County resident Tom Franz asked the Board of Commissioners not to forget his Louise Lane neighborhood, off Radford Road, while cleaning up the sewer projects.
The board meet Tuesday afternoon in commission chambers, second floor of the courthouse annex.
During the past four months, no one from TAM Construction, the contractor of Contract B of the Route 50 Sanitary Sewer Project, has cleaned up the mess left behind by workers on Franz’ property and partly on the Hocking Valley Sportman Club property on Radford Road.
Among the issues are places that are not leveled off where they inserted pipes and there is a lot of stones.
“Unwanted vegetation is going up, where you eventually will want to plant grass,” Franz said. “There’s also some refuse left behind those houses. There were two large steel chemical drums that were left and one precast concrete manhole left in the woods.”
County Water and Sewer Supervisor Rich Kasler said the contractor, TAM Construction was in Franz’ neighborhood September through December.
Due to a stop-work order, TAM has several crews on cleanup, but “they still have a ways to go,” Kasler said.
He assured Franz that the site would be cleaned.
An Ohio Environmental Protection Agency representative was scheduled to inspect the TAM project soon, Kasler said.
“So that’s coming up,” he said. “We’ll take care of any concerns with the creek crossings and those sorts of things.”
The commissioners can require the entire project to be shut down until the clean-up in complete, Kasler said. He noted some recent weather-related events hindered the cleanup progress.
“We’d like to get something done before winter comes,” Franz said.
The county also received several complaints of stormwater not draining properly and water in basements of homes near the project this past week.
Kasler noted that construction crews started the Elliotsville Road project. Most of the projects are at about the same construction stage as they were last week, with the exception of East Weber.
Commissioner Charlie Adkins, along with Kasler and Gary Silcott, director of DLZ Construction, will inspect the on the East Weber project.
In other matters, Leah Magyary, Dairy Barn director, asked the county for $50,000 in America Rescue Plan funds to install a sprinkler system at the history building that houses an art center.
When the facility was renovated in 2016, they received a variance from the City of Athens so they didn’t have to install a sprinkler system. There was not a sufficient water line on Dairy Lane to hook up a system.
With the city’s planned sewer project on Dairy Lane set to start soon, the Dairy Barn will have six months after the pipe is installed to put in a sprinkler system until the variance expires, Magyary said.
“We’re trying to do as much fundraising in advance as possible,” she said.
Dairy Barn is looking at two types of sprinkler systems — one that hooks into water tanks, which will be more expensive, and another which connects to the water line.
“We can hook up to tanks that are going to be much more expensive,” Magyary said. “That turns our $150,000 project into a $300,000 project at least, so we’re trying not to take that route.”
In other matters, commissioners approved several new hired presented by EMS Director Rick Callebs.
He noted that the agency finished updating its new protocol manual. They hope to have it available to staff by July, with a tentative training session planned for August.
They also noted several sinkholes have formed around the new EMS building.
Athens County Engineer Jeff Maiden, who was at the meeting to open bids on a landslide repair, said that the sinkholes may have been created by an older storm sewer system that the county didn’t know about. It may still work and is carrying material away.
Callebs said the sinkholes will have to be addressed this summer.
In regards to the landslide repair on County Road 25, all bids — ranging from $264,849 to $282,894 — came in over the estimated cost of $225,988. Maiden was going to get back with the commissioners on whether they needed to re-estimate the bid or readvertise for bids.
In other matters, commissioners learned of a voucher card program that Athens County Child Services would like to use to provide clothing and other necessities to foster families.
Director Otis Crockran said the agency would like to give virtual credit cards, in lieu of its voucher program, which is not longer being accepted at Walmart. The cards, provided by Chase, would have a set amount and could be set for certain stores and certain purchases to lock-in how they are used.
The commissioners asked Crockran to look into whether local banks offer such programs. He said he would report back to the board as soon as possible.
The Athens County Board of Commissioners will not meet on June 28. The meeting has been changed to July 1 at board chambers, courthouse annex, second floor.
