The Athens County Planner has announced the launch of a survey designed to gather public comment for the update of the Natural Hazard Mitigation Plan.
The plan affects all governmental bodies within the county, and requires input from citizens and those bodies before it can be approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The survey can be found on athensema.org, as well as on the city’s website, co.athensoh.org, on the Regional County Planner’s page.
The County Planner, Jesse Powers, is evaluating the multi-jurisdictional plan originally adopted in 2014 alongside Bob Eichenburg, a former Athens county planner. Also helping evaluate the plan are Donald Gossel, director of the Athens County Emergency Management Agency; Dustin Hube, emergency response coordinator at the Athens City-County Health Department; and Paul Logue, the Athens city planner. Other stakeholders are also being consulted throughout the planning process.
The plan is an attempt to set in place standards in case of a disaster, and also helps garner funding from FEMA for disaster and mitigation projects.
