The condition of Selby Road must be improved before the winter and the Athens County Board of Commissioners are looking at ways to fix it.
The board met Tuesday in the courthouse annex, second-floor conference room.
A 1,000-feet section of the road is riddled with potholes and other issues, making that portion drivable at about five miles an hour, said Athens County Engineer Jeff Maiden who visited the roadway with Jerry McKee, president and CEO of McKee Paving, earlier Tuesday.
“We’ve gotta do something for winter,” Maiden said. “It’s not really passable right now. It’s five miles an hour at best.”
Maiden said McKee estimated that he could level the section of road and lay two inches of asphalt for about $26,900, Maiden said.
“That way we could plow it,” he said, adding that in its current condition that portion of Selby Road cannot be plowed for snow.
The area is part of the U.S. 50 Sanitation Sewer Project, and includes three pipes going across the roadway.
Maiden said he was in the process of finding out from Josh Fields, with Fields Excavating, which is working on that part of the sewer project, whether they will need to tear up the roadway again to access the pipes.
Maiden said he talked with McKee about scraping the road, to level it out because “some of those holes are 8, 10 inches deep. So, you’re going to end up with pavement that’s anywhere from an inch thick to eight inches thick. I don’t know how it’ll break up.”
Fields Excavating’s contract with the county includes a clause stating that the company is supposed to maintain the roadways while doing the project, Commission President Lenny Eliason said.
“We’ve let him go too far by letting this road go like this,” he said. “(Fields) needs to go back and fix it. ... They’re supposed to maintain these as part of their contract, but he never has done it. ... We need to read him the riot act to him for not maintaining it. Because we let him get away with it, that’s our problem.”
Commissioners were to meet with Maiden and Athens County Water and Sewer District Supervisor Rich Kasler later Tuesday to decide what to do.
Also regarding roads, the commissioners decided to further study a proposed road vacation in New Marshfield.
The 14-foot long alley is near the intersection of High and Long streets.
David Andrews, who owns one of the properties adjacent to the alley, said that there was no reason to vacate the alley.
The other half of the alley, a former driveway, was a former driveway. The commissioners were under the impression that the other part of the alley was vacated some time ago.
Andrews said that his neighbor also doesn’t want the alley vacated.
According to Ohio Revised Code, the commissioners have 10 days after the hearing to make a decision to vacate the road. They plan to make a decision at the next meeting.
In other matters, several Athens County agencies submitted their Fiscal Year 2023 budgets to the commissioners.
The Clerk of Courts, law library, Board of Elections, 911 and Municipal Court all stopped by to present their budgets.
The Athens County Commissioners meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the courthouse annex, second-floor conference room.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.