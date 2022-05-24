A computer server problem due to a power outage Saturday caused some Athens County government services to be without the ability to perform some of their regular tasks Monday.
As of 10 a.m. Monday, servers were down at the Clerk of Courts Office, Treasurer’s Office, Sheriff’s Office and Records Center. The problem impacted the agencies’ abilities to perform routine tasks that required access to programs on the down servers. It didn’t impact internet access or the email or phone systems.
“At this time, we are not sure when they will be up,” a press release from the Athens County Board of Commissioners said. Clerk JoAnn Rockhold said that staff was working on restoring the servers.
More information on the computer system restoration was not available as of press time.
According to AEP Ohio’s media relations department, about 400 customers in Athens County went without power at some point Saturday evening due to the weather. Power was restored by 2 p.m. Sunday.
About 20 customers, including the Athens County Courthouse, lost power at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday due to what AEP Ohio employees called a squirrel-related issue, the media relations department said. Power was restored at 7:55 a.m. Sunday.
The National Weather Service in Charleston, West Virginia, issued a special weather statement Saturday, noting a thunderstorm had possibility of wind gusts of up to 40 miles per hour and pea-sized hail.
The server problems come a week after the county closed most of its offices on May 14 due to a power outage that impacted over 11,000 AEP Ohio customers. The power surges caused by that outage caused the country to lose two of its servers, according to previous reports.
