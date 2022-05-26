Athens County officials are working on the county’s application for grant funding for the recruitment and wellness needs of its first responders.
A presentation was made Tuesday during the Board of Commission meeting regarding the Ohio First Responder Recruitment, Retention, and Resilience Program.
In the past, Athens County EMS Director Rick Callebs said that the program is for employee retention and recruitment and creating programs that address mental, physical and emotional health issues. It does not go toward purchasing equipment.
Earlier this month, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Ohio Emergency Management Agency began accepting applications for nearly $70 million in grant funding. The deadline to apply is June 17.
According to a press release from the governor’s office, “Law enforcement, fire, and emergency medical services agencies are among the first-responder entities eligible for funding. Grants may be directed toward priorities such as wellness programs addressing mental, physical and emotional health issues unique to first responders; recruitment and retention efforts to restore workforce levels; onboarding and training costs; and explorer programs to engage young adults about first responder careers.”
Athens County can apply for either a one-year or two-year grant. The county will act as the fiscal agent of the grant, and will distribute the funds to the agencies.
City of Athens can apply for the grant on its own, while the county’s application will be geared toward helping the county and village entities.
In other matters, Callebs came before the commissioners to note some changes in the open positions within Athens County EMS. One person who was scheduled to leave the Glouster station is staying.
Commissioner Charlie Adkins said that he talked about mandatory overtime with some of the EMS workers at a recent meeting.
An emergency medical technician who can travel to the different stations, as well as a part-timer, have been hired to help reduce mandatory overtime. Some of them are finishing up orientation and will be working soon.
“Mandatory overtime has gone way down this year,” Callebs said. “We had maybe four this month.”
While the agency is out of mandatory quarantines and other COVID pandemic-related mandates, they are now entering vacation season.
“One of the things I’ve learned is trying to get in from of anticipated vacancies,” he said. “I can look at the schedule and see where vacancies are coming up and try to cover the schedule to we don’t have mandatory overtime.”
In other matters, the commission approved a liquor license for Doug’s Carryout, in Troy Township.
Commissioners also approved Howard Septic’s quote for work on the pit toilets at Torch Park. At a previous meeting, the board approved renting portable toilets for the summer during baseball season.
The pit toilets have been cleaned out and will be locked.
Adkins noted that walkers and others use to park on a regular basis. President Lenny Eliason said someone would have to be responsible for unlocking and locking the facility on a daily basis.
The commissioners will need meet at 9:30 a.m. May 31.
