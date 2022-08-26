The Athens County Board of Commissioners agreed to help the Southeast Ohio History Center find funds to repair its facility.
Center representatives presented its request for money during the commissioners meeting Tuesday.
The county used to provide support to the Athens County Historical Society, which merged with a genealogy group and the museum, said center Board of Trustees member Alan Goldsberry.
Recently, the center underwent roof repairs on about 60% of its surface. They requested about $50,000 in funds to complete the repairs from the county.
According to Executive Director Jessica Cyders and David Fox, a supporter of the center whose expertise is in dealing with roof repairs, the wall around the roof is deteriorating. When it rains, water leaks down the walls into the museum’s genealogy library.
“Anybody who is doing research in their family — going back to the early founding of the county — comes to our genealogy library because we have state will packets. So anybody whose estate went into probate, we have some of those,” Cyders said. “We have all of those packets from the early 1800s through the 1850s. And those are unique. If those are lost, that’s all of that history, and all of those family stories lost, especially the stories about families who are in debt to each other.”
The funds would be used to repair the wall surrounding the roof, as well as the roof itself, Fox said.
“Ideally, we want to try to get the masonry fixed first and then we’re gonna have to come in and redo the rubber roof with some kind of roofing membrane on top of the structure,” he said.
In the future, they’re looking at removing the skylights and putting LED lighting above the ones inside the building, Cyders said.
“Right now it’s a big heat loss,” she said of the skylights.
Commissioner Charlie Adkins asked if they had considered asking the city for help.
“We have not yet asked the city for help, but I think we would be very willing to do that. And if the commissioners are also behind it, I think that would carry a lot of weight with the city,” Cyders said.
Commissioner Chris Chieml suggested the museum consider a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant for rural development. It is a 75% grant with a 25% match. The Athens County Land Bank recently used one to repair the roof of a building in Glouster.
“If they looked into that we could be the match maybe,” he said.
“We could apply for the grant,” President Lenny Eliason chimed in.
The commissioners asked the center to give them a written proposal for the cost estimate so they could look into possible funding sources.
“We will chase the grant opportunity and see if we can get the money and pay the match and make it happen,” Eliason said.
In other matters, the board awarded the landslide repair contract for County Road 90/Manfield Road to Ohio-West Virginia Excavating. The company submitted the low bid of $487,082.
The commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the courthouse annex, second floor meeting room.
