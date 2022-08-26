Southeast Ohio History Center

Southeast Ohio History Center is shown in this file photo. Representatives of the center spoke to the Athens County Board of Commissioners to seek funding for completing roof repairs during the board’s meeting Tuesday.

 Messenger file photo by John Halley

The Athens County Board of Commissioners agreed to help the Southeast Ohio History Center find funds to repair its facility.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.