After getting several complaints from residents regarding part of the Route 50 Sanitary Sewer Project, the Athens County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to issue a shutdown order in the hopes of getting some restoration work and cleanup done in the Baker Road and Radford Road area.
Water and Sewer Superintendent Rich Kasler met the commission in-person, while Gary Silcott, director of DLZ Constriction, talked with the board via video conference.
Phase 5 is part of the Contract B project, which is being done by TAM Construction. Phase 5 is being done by TAM’s subcontractor.
The county received several complaints last week about the work being done in the Radford Road area and the lack of clean-up, Kasler said.
“Most of it is valid,” he said of the complaints.
This is the time of year when people start to mow and take care of the outside of their property, which may be why the county is receiving more complaints about the projects, Kasler said.
Silcott recommended that the commissioners issue a shutdown notice on contract B. The document tells the contractor to stop their work until the site is cleaned or the county will not pay the contractor.
“If there is enough complaints and you want to get it done, you’ll have to issue a shutdown notice,” Silcott said of the clean-up. “It may take up to 30 days.”
Kasler said that while the contractor waits for the soil to dry out after the recent rains to clean up, it can work on reinstalling lamp posts, fixing driveways and other restoration projects.
The notice will start on Thursday.
Updates on the projects can be found online at co.athensoh.org/departments/water_and_sewer_districts/index.php .
In other matters, the board approved having the county mow the infield of the Athens County fairgrounds track. The Fair Board asked for county’s assistance, as it doesn’t have the proper equipment to mow the space.
The fair board also asked to borrow a bucket truck, as they have in years past.
In other matters, Public Defender Joe Medici presented a new contract to the county. The contract would get rid of contract lawyers. The Public Defenders’ Office would have two lawyers specifically assigned to the common pleas court.
The lawyers will finish their transition in a few weeks, by July, Medici said.
Also during the meeting, EMS Director Rick Callebs noted that two employees resigned, while another will go on medical leave to recover from surgery.
The department has internal applicants that are interested in the two employee positions — a full-time EMT and an EMT floater. The board approved and will advertise for a temporary part-time position.
Callebs also noted that with the recent rains, the new EMS building has not had the drainage and condensation issues as it did last year.
More on the meeting will appear in a future edition of the Athens Messenger.
Athens County Board of Commissioners meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the commission board room, second floor of the Athens County Courthouse annex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.