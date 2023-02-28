Maybe the third time will be the charm, as Athens County prepares to send its proposed 911 Center/Emergency Management Agency building out to bid again.
The Athens County Board of Commissioners talked with 911 Emergency Communication Center Director Teresa Fouts-Imler and EMA Director Don Gossel about their options Tuesday during a meeting at the conference room, on the courthouse annex second floor.
Fouts-Imler recommended the project, which would be located on Connett Road in The Plains, across street from The Plains Intermediate School, be built as soon as possible.
“At this point, at 911, we’ve got some serious infrastructure issues going on,” she said. “As of last week, we are working every day to make our equipment work. We had another waste water issue last week. It’s not stopping. My recommendation is we’ve got to push forward with our facility.”
In regards to the bids, Fouts-Imler has talked with several construction companies about their problems with the bid package.
“The problem is with the subcontractors,” she said. “I talked to Robertson (Construction Services) in Newark. He said that he would be interested to put in a bid, but he doesn’t like ... giving the architect control of the project.
“But initially that’s what we wanted to make sure the project was done correctly,” she said. “Construction companies are wanting control of the project, and that’s why I believe that we’re not getting the bids that we feel like we should.
“If you give control of the construction, which is typically through a construction manager hired by the general contractor, they can control who they’re using versus being told who to use through the architect,” she said.
Fouts-Imler also noted that because the cost of construction materials is so volatile at the moment that subcontractors were unable to give accurate bids to the general contractors before deadline.
“I think due to the supply and demand and what’s going on with construction. The State of Ohio just released $400 million that they’re investing in hospitals and urgent-care facilities,” Fouts-Imler said. “I believe that the demand for construction is very high.”
If the project goes out to bid again, the county will increase the bid estimate, because none of the previous bids were less than $11 million.
Currently, 911 Emergency Communications Center acquired all of the funding needed to build its portion of the building.
Gossel said he is working on securing federal funding for the EMA portion of the project. It will be several months before they know whether they receive the funding, he said.
Commissioner Charlie Adkins said he is ready to move forward with the 911 portion of the facility. The EMA Center could be build separately when funding is secured.
“If money’s available later for the EMA site, then we have a walkway from one building to the other,” he said. “But I’m like (Fouts-Imler), I think we’re desperate at this point to get the 911 center up and running or we’re going to find ourselves in worse trouble than we are today.”
The commissioners suggested Fouts-Imler and Gossel arrange a meeting with architect Eric Chambers, with Brandstetter Carroll Inc., to discuss the next steps.
Commission President Lenny Eliason noted that if the entire building goes forward, the county could be on the hook to pay for the EMA part of the building.
“To me, it’s better to build it all at once and done with it,” he said. “But remember the portion of that is EMA, that portion’s gonna come from our budget.”
If Gossel doesn’t get his EMA portion funded, Fouts-Imler will be responsible for 72% of the building payment, while Athens County will be responsible for 28% of the payment, Eliason said.
The commissioners asked that the meeting be set up next week.
“We need to find other ways of how to make sure that (construction is) managed, so we don’t have any problems,” Adkins said.
The 911 Emergency Communications Center and EMA Office are both located in the basement of the Athens County Sheriff’s Office building, along Washington Street, in Athens.
