Another set of connection letters for the U.S. 50 Sanitation Sewer Project are expected to go out soon.
Athens County Water and Sewer District Supervisor Rich Kasler said that the letters for residents in the areas within contracts A (near Selby Road) and B (near Radford Road) will be mailed this week during a recent meeting of the Athens County Board of Commissioners.
The letters will be changed to reflect that residents will start being billed either upon connection to the county sewer or 90 days after the date on the letter, “based on your water usage regardless if you’re connected to your current septic system of the county water system.” People will not be penalized if they are not connected within the first 90 days.
The bills will be calculated based on debt retirement and a customer’s water usage each month, according to the revised letter.
“I sent my daughter our letter that we got and she says, ‘Oh man, we’ve gotta be hooked up by April,’” said Commissioner Charlie Adkins of the current letter. “So people believe the 90 days is a hard, hard number or a hard date. So I just thought this, this language would help people out, not get them so excited, and we’re going to get the money that we need to continue with the project.”
The letter urges people to connect to the system as soon as the weather permits.
They hope to prevent having people’s yards destroyed by heavy machinery by allowing people to wait, Adkins said.
Also, construction began on Phase 5, which includes Baker Road.
In a related matter, Project Manger Gary Silcott, from DMZ, will be at the Commissioners meeting on Thursday to discuss a few proposals he has in regards to pavement. The county and townships are working out which roads along the sewer project will be repaved by the different government entities.
In other matters, Athens City-County Health Department Sanitation Director Patrick McGarry awarded a bid of $16,000 to E&J Hilltop Acres LLC for two sewer connection projects, one in Rolling Hills and one on Bennita Lane.
Adkins noted that the agency is averaging about $5,000 a tie-in.
In other matters, Brent Hayes, of JBH Investments LLC, asked for the county’s help in applying for some grants from the State of Ohio to help build a sanitation sewer plant for property in Canaanville.
Hayes is working with the Athens County Economic Development Council to put in the plant after the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency said the site has the maximum amount of allowable leach fields.
The property, on Canaanville Hills Road along U.S. Route 50, has eight buildings that are full.
“We’ve got room to build additional buildings and we’ve got a lot of requests,” Hayes told the commissioners. “We’re actually gonna start two buildings. We’ve got all of our infrastructure there. ... The only thing we lack is sanitation sewer.”
Their goal is to install a mini-sewer treatment plant that can handle current usage and possibly 10 more, Hayes said.
“Now if someone comes to to the county, there’s not a lot of available buildings and we’re willing to build some buildings on speculation,” he said. “They’ve rented really quick, and our retention’s been good.”
After the plant is in place, Hayes said they would like the county to take over as operator and maintain the facility.
“There would be no cost to the county to fill, install or build a plant,” he said. “We would put money in ourselves, along with some grants from the State of Ohio.”
Commissioners Adkins and Chris Chmiel were asked for a letter of support that could be used to strengthen the application for state funds. The commissioners said they’d need to discuss the topic again once Commissioner Lenny Eliason is at this week’s meeting.
“I’m for whatever I can do, as long as my understanding after our discussion last week is that the tenants would be paying to maintain the county, whatever it costs us to maintain it,” Chmiel said.
The commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the conference room in the courthouse annex, second floor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.