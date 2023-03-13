letter changes

Connection letters U.S. 50 Sanitation Sewer Project customers will include some new wording to clarify that tie-ins do not have to be completed by 90 days after the letter is dated. Below notes the change:

Current language

After your sewer service is installed, inspected and backfilled, and your septic system is abandoned and backfilled, you connection is complete. Customers will be billed monthly. Billing will start when the customer connects to the County system or the 90-day mandatory connection deadline, which is 90 days from the date on this letter. Your sewer bill will be calculated based on debt retirement and your water usage each month.

New language

After your sewer service is installed, inspected and backfilled, along with your septic system being abandoned and backfilled, your connection is complete. Customers will be billed monthly. Billing will start upon connection to the County sewer or 90 days after the date on this letter based on your water usage regardless if you're connected to your current septic system or the County sewer. We encourage you to connect to the county sewer as soon as weather permits. You will NOT be penalized if you're not connected in the first 90 days. You will receive a final notice to connect from the Athens City-County Health Department. Once again, we encourage you to connect to the county sewer as soon as weather permits. Your sewer bill will be calculated based on debt retirement and your water usage each month.