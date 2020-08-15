Hocking College and Ohio University have both announced initial plans for the return of students, faculty and staff for the fall semester.
Many of the individual portions of the plans are very similar — anyone on either campus will be mandated to wear a face covering, and social distancing and lowering population density remain top priorities for both institutions. Both colleges are attempting to keep those who are allowed back on the campuses to prevent virus spread.
For both institutions, on-campus classes will end by the Thanksgiving break, at which point students will finish their courses remotely.
Hocking College will be offering the first week and last week online, to be conducted synchronously. Ohio University has a variety of class styles planned, including synchronous and asynchronous online classes. However, there still has been little communication on what the second reopening phase for OU might look like. Phase 1, which is to last from Aug. 24 through Sept. 27, includes a limited number of graduate and undergraduate students.
“Leveraging what we learn during Phase I, we will increase face-to-face course offerings in Phase 2 as much as possible while working hard to ensure the safety of our campus and community,” OU President M. Duane Nellis wrote in a letter to the community revised on Aug. 5.
Students eligible for Phase 2 will be notified of their option to return by Sept. 8. However, specifics of OU’s plans remain elusive, as campus representatives point students and families to reach out for each individual’s situation regarding classes, housing and more to disparate departments on campus.
Thursday, Aug. 13, a town hall was hosted by OU administration to attempt communicating how the fall semester will be structured, but many questions seemed unanswered in the live chat.
What work-study and on-campus jobs will be active? (Some will be, as work loads allow.) Can students decide later in the semester to declare all-online, or must that be decided now? If selected for Phase 2, is the student required to return? Will room and board be prorated if students elect to return for Phase II?
One anonymous user asked how the university is justifying full tuition for online-only students that will not have access to campus facilities. A moderator noted that that student services will be “available either remotely or through one-on-one or socially distanced in-person access.” Baker, Ping and Alden will reopen on Aug. 17 with “safety measures” implemented. Even if students are all-online, these locations will be accessible to those students if they are in the area.
OU students are also not required to be tested for COVID-19 before returning to campus, however, it is suggested. Only students from states with positive testing rates over 15 percent will be required to be tested.
Hocking College will be requiring anyone on campus to check-in daily, which will include a series of screening questions and a temperature check. Anyone who does not report symptoms, exposure to someone exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, or having tested positive with COVID-19 will be subject to disciplinary action and the Hocking College Police could become involved.
A system of color-coded wrist bands has been created to ensure no one is on campus without the proper COVID-19 screening.
Other specifics were also announced — in the dorms, students may still have roommates, but dividers will be provided for between roommates. In addition, students will have access to their own bed, microwave, refrigerator, desk and wardrobe.
Both colleges will be utilizing take-out meals for students using the on-campus dining halls.
Hocking College classes begin Aug. 17. OU’s classes begin Aug. 24.
