Athens County -- Dutch Creek Road

Attorneys for Cynthia and Robert Madej have filed civil complaint against Athens County Engineer Jeff Maiden and Commissioners Lenny Eliason, Chris Chmiel and Charlie Adkins. The Madejs are seeking a temporary restraining order to prevent the use of petrochemical-based products to repair roads within a mile of their home.

Attorneys for an Athens County couple have filed a civil complaint and temporary restraining order to stop the use of petrochemicals to repair Dutch Creek Road and other roads within a mile radius of their home.

