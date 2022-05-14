Agents with the Southeastern Major Crimes Task Force arrested a couple Thursday after executing a search warrant in Athens County as part of a several-months-long investigation into a major drug trafficking enterprise.
Deputies with the Athens County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that William “Richie” Goins, 51, and Crystal Goins, 35, were at the Marathon Gas station in Albany.
The couple have been a target of the Major Crimes Task Force for several months after learning the two were going to Dayton and Columbus to purchase large amounts of narcotics, then bringing those narcotics into Athens County for distribution. Both had active warrants for their arrests.
Deputies and Task Force Agents responded to the area. Deputies located Mr. Goins at the gas station and took him into custody after a brief foot pursuit. Ms. Goins was located lying down in the rear seat of the vehicle. She was taken into custody without incident. A third individual was released.
Agents towed the vehicle to a secure area and requested a search warrant.
“A search of the vehicle yielded evidence of drug trafficking to include a bulk amount of suspected fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine. In addition to the narcotics, agents also located a firearm and over $14,000 within the vehicle,” Athens County Sheriff Rodney Smith said through a release.
Both were transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail on their warrants.
Additional charges will be presented to an Athens County Grand Jury pending the results from the BCI laboratory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.