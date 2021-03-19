The Athens County Common Pleas Court denied former Council Member Greg Smith a preliminary injunction Friday, opting to continue with the appeals process, saying legal representation could not prove irreparable injury
This represents the second legal setback for Smith’s appeal after a temporary relief order request was denied last week, The Messenger previously reported.
A preliminary injunction is a court order that may be granted before or during trial, with the goal of preserving the status quo before final judgment, according to Cornell University. To receive a preliminary injunction, a party must show that they will suffer irreparable harm unless the injunction is issued.
In Smith’s case, he was seeking an injunction to be restored to Nelsonville City Council pending the appeal decision after he was removed from Nelsonville City Council by unanimous vote in February, after the body determined he was not a continuous resident of Nelsonville, but instead lived in neighboring Washington County.
Common Pleas Judge Patrick Lang said Smith’s attorney, Dan Klos, did not demonstrate irreparable injury.
“For the purposes of the preliminary injunction today, the court does find that it has not been demonstrated in either direction, that there’s a substantial likelihood of success or lack of success on the merits of this case,” Lang said during the Friday hearing. “This case will continue to proceed on an administrative appeal track — the motion for preliminary injunction is denied.”
Daniel Klos, the attorney representing Smith in the case, said he will continue to pursue the appeals process with full vigor.
“Success is the willingness to go from failure to failure without the loss of enthusiasm,” Klos said to The Athens Messenger, referring to a quote often attributed to Winston Churchill.
Klos attempted to prove irreparable damage would befall his client if the preliminary injunction was not granted, saying Smith could be replaced by a new council member, as Nelsonville City Council is currently accepting letters of interest to fill the vacant seat.
Kirk Shaw, Athens County assistant prosecutor, who is representing the City of Nelsonville in litigation, assured the court the seat would not be filled until the appeals process was concluded, and that the city was simply doing due diligence by accepting letters of interest.
“I certainly applaud their intentions, but there is nothing at law that says when this hearing is over they cannot move forward with other intentions,” Klos argued in response. “That’s why we’re seeking the intervention of the court to make sure that at least from what I’ve heard today, that their expressed intentions remain that way.”
Lang said because the city would abide by their charter and Ohio Revised Code by not filling his seat, the threat of irreparable harm was not evident.
Shaw also attempted to argue against the need for a preliminary injunction by saying it would cause harm to Nelsonville city governance and residents of the city because he would take punitive action against those who had removed him from office if reinstated.
“Were Mr. Smith be enjoined back on the city council, certainly Nelsonville does have a valid concern that he may impede any kind of work that is done in regarding this appeal,” Shaw said
Klos disagreed, saying there was no evidence in the official record that would suggest Smith would do such a thing.
“Frankly, I’m a little disturbed Mr. Shaw would make comments that there was potential harm by Mr. Smith performing his lawful duty as an elected representative,” Klos said. “Allegations of retaliation or not acting in accord with the law — that is pure speculation that can be said regarding any official that works for any public office and any public government in the United States. It’s merely verbal fluff, your honor.”
Lang agreed with Klos ultimately, in his decision, saying the court would not consider this argument.
“There is nothing in the record to reflect anything that Mr. Smith has done or may do to impede the work of the city were he to return to council,” Lang said. “So the court is not in any way persuaded, in fact, has not considered those arguments.”
However, Lang stated Klos had failed to meet the burden of proof for irreparable harm to Smith.
Klos told The Athens Messenger he intends to pursue the appeal process, regardless of today’s outcome.
“I think I made very very good arguments, the judge decided what the judge decided, we’ll just keep pursuing our legal case,” Klos said “These things are what they are.”
During the hearing, Shaw also called Nelsonville City Council Vice President Dan Sherman to the virtual stand as a witness. Klos attempted to object, expressing concern Sherman would reveal new information beyond the scope of the record, which was closed.
Lang overruled the objection, after Shaw said he wanted to make sure matters of the record were clarified.
Sherman was subjected to a series of intense examinations and cross-examinations by Shaw and Klos.
Klos asked a line of questioning pertaining to whether the council had made any determinations or votes when the body entered into executive session during the February administrative hearing that related to the evidence presented.
Sherman denied this, saying it was only an informative executive session to review evidence and no decisions were rendered in the executive session.
Klos then asked Sherman multiple times why City Attorney Garry Hunter had pre-written a decision to vote on if the body believed if Smith was a resident or not before any decision was voted on in the following regular session, the Monday following the special administrative hearing.
Sherman told the court no decision was made, the city attorney had simply produced a document to vote on.
Klos also asked Sherman why no discussion was held ahead of the vote. Sherman told the court a segment for discussion was offered, but no council members had any discussion to offer. Klos was present at both the hearing and regular body meeting.
Sherman told The Athens Messenger he believed the line of questioning was intended to fluster him, but he believed Klos failed to do so.
“If you always speak the truth you don't have to worry about saying the wrong thing,” Sherman said.
Sherman also said to The Messenger he believed the decision Friday represented a victory for the citizens of Nelsonville.
“I’m just sure the judge made the right decision and that it was a win for the City of Nelsonville and the citizens,” Sherman said. “We have right on our side so I’m very confident of the outcome.”
A court date for the next phase of the hearing process has not been scheduled as of Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.