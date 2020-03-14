The Athens County Common Pleas Court will be suspending use of jurors and modifying its schedule in light of the ongoing COVID-19 public health emergency.
In a public service announcement released by the court on Friday afternoon, the court outlined the measures that will be in effect until at least April 1.
- The Athens County Grand Jury is suspended until further notice by Order of the Court. This includes the previously schedule session on March 23. If grand jurors are needed at a later date they will be contacted by the Court.
- Juror summons and jury trials are suspended.
- All scheduled in-person hearings in the General and Domestic Relations Divisions will be continued. Those with court dates prior to April 1 should not report to the Court. Hearings will be rescheduled. Taken on a case-by-case basis some hearings may be held telephonically. Those represented by counsel should call their attorneys.
- Arraignments scheduled for Wednesday, March 25 are postponed until Wednesday, April 1, unless otherwise advised by the Court or counsel.
The Court will remain open during normal business hours, as will the Clerk of Court’s Office. These temporary measures will be evaluated prior to April 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.