The Athens City Fire Department responded to a structure fire at Courtside Pizza early Thursday morning.

The crews described finding heavy smoke in the first floor area of the business, located at 85 N. Court Street, upon arrival at approximately 1:40 a.m.

The fire was contained to a supply closet due to the sprinkler system, and firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and overhauled the area to see if there was additional hot spots in the walls, ceilings, voids or partitions of the business.

All residents above the fire in the building were safely evacuated with no report of injuries. However, damages to the building are estimated at $15,000. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

