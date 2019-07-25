TRIMBLE — Just a few seconds off Route 13 heading into Trimble from Jacksonville, a new floral shop is putting down new roots.
Cousin’s Floral, owned and operated by florist Rae Farley, was originally operated by Farley and her cousin in the Village of Vinton, in Gallia County. After a few years in business, Farley took over and operated the shop for another four years. Farley is a native of Vinton and still lives there to this day.
“I always wanted to all my life,” Farley said of her career as a florist. “All my life I loved working with flowers, me and my cousin, so we just decided to do it. All our lives, if there was something in the family that needed flowers, we would do it. I never went to school for it, I just picked it up on my own.”
Farley said she heard a floral shop could be a good fit in Trimble, so she recently moved her store to northern Athens County. She said business is picking up in the rural community.
The storefront, located at 10620 Valley St., is a remodeled house that now is a bower of scents and colorful arrangements. Farley described feeling excited to see how her business grows in the area.
“I have friends that owned this building, and the building next door,” she said. “I looked at it, and thought well, it’s small, but it’s pretty ideal for a floral shop. We remodeled on it for about two months and got it put together.”
Cousin’s Floral offers a wide array of floral services, from funerals and weddings to prom flowers and “just because” arrangements. In addition, Farley sells other items in her storefront, such as memorial quilts, memorial stones, Candleberry Candles and wind chimes.
The store is closed on Sunday and Monday, but Farley encouraged interested customers to call “no matter the day,” saying that she’ll take orders even when she’s not at the shop.
Marketing the store in an “off-the-beaten-path” has proven to be an early challenge, Farley said.
“It’s hard for people to know you’re here; doesn’t matter how much you advertise, it’s still hard,” she said with a laugh. “I’m thinking I’ll have a lot of business here after people realize it here, and I’ve already made a couple or three good friends here already.”
