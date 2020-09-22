By Kaitlin Thorne
Athens County’s COVID-19 numbers continue to climb, with 31 new cases diagnosed over the weekend.
In Athens County there are currently 113 known active cases and 501 recovered cases of COVID-19, for a total of 616 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been two deaths in-county.
Statewide there are 145,165 total COVID-19 cases and 4,623 deaths.
Last week, Athens County was listed as having the third highest occurrence of COVID-19 in the state according the Ohio Department of Health, reporting 192.9 cases per 100,000 people from Sept. 2-15.
The Ohio University COVID-19 Dashboard reports that 308 Athens students have been tested, with 120 positive results, 160 negative results and 30 pending results. 27 employees have been tested, with zero positive, 25 negative, and two pending results.
OU is reporting that there are currently 66 students quarantined off-campus due to exposure, 42 in total isolation due to a positive test result or symptomatic, and 26 in isolation due to positive result.
The OU COVID-19 Dashboard may not reflect the true story of COVID-19 at the university. The Dashboard relies on voluntary reporting, requesting that any student or faculty report when they have tested positive, been exposed, or are symptomatic.
Students and faculty who need to report a COVID-19 diagnosis or exposure, can do so by filling out a COVID-19 Incident Report, which can be found on the school’s website, ohio.edu/coronavirus/dashboard.
In Athens County there have been 57 cases aged 0-19, 432 aged 20-29, 37 aged 30-39, 27 aged 40-49, 25 aged 50-59, 25 aged 60-69, eight aged 70-79, and five cases aged 80+.
In Athens County, 333 of the cases are female and 282 are male.
In the counties surrounding Athens, the confirmed cases stand at:
- Washington – 250 total; 45 active
- Morgan – 47 total; three active
- Perry – 288 total; 46 active
- Hocking – 161 total; 23 active
- Vinton – 45 total; 6 active
- Meigs – 172 total; 46 active
